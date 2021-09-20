Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have whisked their daughter Maven on a sun-soaked holiday before they welcome the new addition to their family. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Countdown star - who is pregnant with her second child - shared two new pictures from their recent travels.

One of the shots showed Pasha hugging Rachel from behind as they both cradled her blossoming baby bump while 21-month-old Maven looks preoccupied. The other showed their daughter learning how to swim underwater.

"Cooking nicely - not long left now," remarked the expectant mother. "Can't quite get my head around having two tiny humans yet… guess I will do soon enough!" She added: "And thanks for keeping me clothed @nobodyschild, especially helpful as next to nothing else fits right now!"

The Countdown star showed off her epic baby bump in a cobalt coloured maxi from online brand Nobody's Child.

Meanwhile, Rachel also revealed that their summer vacation was the perfect opportunity to teach little Maven some swimming. "Over a year delayed because of lockdowns we finally have this priceless @waterbabies pic," she wrote.

One of the snaps Rachel shared from her recent travels

"Thanks for signing us up early on, judging by our recent holiday where Mave was barely out of the pool, the lessons are working! We've paid forward the favour by donating to #WaterBabies favourite charity @tommys."

It's an exciting time for Rachel and her family. She and husband Pasha are due to welcome their second child this autumn. They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late.

"We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said. "I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely."

