Rachel Riley shares unseen throwback photos with Pasha Kovalev after welcoming baby Noa The Countdown welcomed her second child last week

Rachel Riley has shared some never-before-seen throwback photos with her Twitter followers on Tuesday, just one day after announcing the arrival of her second daughter, Noa.

Ahead of appearing on BBC Celebrity Antiques Road Trip this week, the Countdown host uploaded a series of snaps, showing some behind-the-scenes action with her husband Pasha Kovalev.

WATCH: Rachel Riley thrills fans with surprise announcement

"This was so much fun to film, not least because Pash and I got to travel round my old stomping ground in Essex! @AntiqueRoadTrip," she tweeted. "Starting at 7pm on BBC2, me and the brilliant @DavidHarperTV, vs Pash and @paulm_presenter buying antiques - who's your money on!?"

Just the day before, Rachel proudly shared their baby joy on Instagram, and said: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

One of the throwback pictures Rachel shared on Twitter

"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that's a good sign."

The new mum-of-two confirmed her second child is a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage. "Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well," she added.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed another daughter last week

"Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she's here."

Rachel and Pasha, who met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are already doting parents to little Maven, who turns two in December.

