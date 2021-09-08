Rachel Riley is supported by fans as she shares exciting news ahead of second baby's arrival The Countdown star is married to dancer Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley thrilled her fans on Wednesday when she shared some news that many of them expressed their excitement about.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous star, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, revealed that another launch is also getting closer.

Sharing a promotional video for her new maths book, At Sixes and Sevens, the maths whiz wrote: "I’m delighted to reveal the cover of my upcoming book, At Sixes and Sevens!"

She went on: "Packed with easy to learn tips & tricks and examples to help your maths skills each and every day, it’s fun, empowering and, I hope, helpful!

"It’s out on 28th October and is available to pre-order now via the link in my bio. Enjoy! #newbook #mathstips #adultnumeracy #mathsisfun #bookcover #AtSixesandSevens."

Rachel's followers were quick to share their enthusiasm for her latest endeavour, with one writing: "I'm studying now and I'm really excited to get my hands on this!"

Rachel and her husband Pasha already share a daughter

Others added: "Congratulations Rachel," "Can't wait to get my copy," and: "Definitely getting this! [heart emoji]."

The 35-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband, Pasha Kovalev, a former Strictly dancer who she met on the show back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Maven, in June 2019 and tied the knot in Las Vegas that same year.

The Countdown star had more to celebrate last month when she revealed that she had filmed her 3000th episode of the Channel 4 show.

At Sixes and Sevens by Rachel Riley, £11.99, Amazon

As she shared on Twitter, Rachel was surprised on set in honour of the special occasion by Pasha and Maven.

Taking to Twitter, the celebrity mathematician wrote: "Today I had a big surprise in studio, complete with my favourite of surprise guests! I'll always be the new girl but who can believe it’s been 3000 shows already! Thanks Countdown family."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "What a lovely surprise. Here's to the next 3000 and beyond."

