Rachel Riley sparkles in new festive photo ahead of first Christmas with baby Noa The Countdown star welcomed her second child in Novemb

Rachel Riley has already gotten herself into the Christmas spirit by sharing a stunning new photo of herself looking very festive. The gorgeous selfie, shared on Twitter on Wednesday, was taken to highlight a charity campaign for testicular cancer.

MORE: Rachel Riley gushes over baby Noa two weeks after giving birth in new TV interview

Wearing sparkly red baubles earrings, the Countdown host looked picture-perfect as she posed in front of her colourfully decorated Christmas tree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

"Alright boys, it's that time of year again! #CheckYerBawballs for @CahonasScotland please! And now I nominate Dave, Matt and John/Jon to do the same (yes, all of you!)," she tweeted alongside a set of Christmas-themed emojis.

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's epic playroom for baby Noa revealed

This year's festivities are set to be extra special for Rachel as it marks the first one she and Pasha Kovalev will celebrate with their newborn daughter, Noa.

It's been a month since she welcomed the couple's second child. "I'm in that new mum daze," she recently told chat show host Lorraine Kelly. "She's just gorgeous. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home."

Rachel posted this festive snap on social media

Rachel, 35, and Pasha, 41, are already doting parents to little Maven, who turns two next week. The doting mum went on to describe what it was like when Maven met her new baby sister.

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.

"She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.