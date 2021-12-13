Emeli Sandé's Christmas playlist will have you singing along in no time Which one's your favourite?

Our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon, wouldn't be complete without a festive playlist and who better to ask for a contribution than the gorgeous Emeli Sandé?

READ: Martine McCutcheon reveals the other Christmas film she was almost cast in

The Read All About It singer has shared the top ten songs she always listens to at Christmas. Find out which hits bring back childhood memories, which tunes she puts on when opening presents, and which tracks truly make her heart sing.

1. This Christmas – Donna Hathaway

"I play this last thing on Christmas Eve, usually doing last–minute present wrapping! It makes me feel so warm and excited."

2. Last Christmas – Wham!

"This song, as I'm sure for millions of others, brings back so many childhood Christmas memories! It reminds me of my mum dancing in the kitchen while she cooks Christmas dinner with her paper crown on!"

READ: Gary Barlow says Christmas is 'bloody chaos' with wife Dawn and children

READ: Strictly's Dan Walker reveals his very quirky Christmas family tradition

3. Joy – Whitney Houston (with The Georgia Mass Choir)

"I listen to this first thing on Christmas morning. It makes my spirit dance and keeps me grounded in the true celebration of Christmas. Whitney's incredible voice backed by the power of the choir is breathtaking!"

4. What Christmas Means To Me – Stevie Wonder

"This is the perfect present opening song! The genius of Stevie Wonder combined with the magic of Christmas = perfection!"

5. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

"et's face it, any Christmas playlist without this song is incomplete! This was actually the first CD I ever owned. I bought it in Asda and never looked back!"

READ: Prince William and Kate's royal photographer reveals how to take the perfect Christmas photos

6. Walking in the Air – The Snowman

"Such a beautiful pure performance and song! I love the blend of melancholy and hope. Takes me back to childhood instantly."

7. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon

"This song makes me feel so emotional every time I hear it. It reminds me that even though I'm lucky enough to be safe and celebrating new hope, it's not the case for so many. It reminds me that the best Christmas (long after I'm gone) will be when there is true peace and justice for every human."

8. River – Joni Mitchell

"So pure, delicate and honest. I'll usually be listening to this one on Christmas evening as I say goodbye to the excitement and expectation of the day."

READ: Trisha Goddard solves your most common Christmas dilemmas

9. Joyful Joyful – Pentatonix & Jasmine Sullivan

"Her voice fills me with joy! I love the harmonies, I love the power! A beautiful modern classic Christmas song! Also it takes me back to Sister Act II… what more can you ask for??"

10. Silent Night – Boyz II Men

"Pure brilliance! I love their acoustic performances and this one is so special to me! My dad introduced me to their music when I was around eight and I've been a fan since then. I'm so grateful they made this for Christmas!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.