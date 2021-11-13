GMA’s George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth’s bedroom selfie reveals favorite activity

Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth have shared a rare insight into their bedroom activity - reading about chess.

Ali took to Instagram to share a silly picture of the pair in bed reading a 'Chess for Dummies' book, joking: "After 20 years this is how we keep it hot!"

In October Ali shared another snap of the pair snuggled in bed at their stunning New York home enjoying a "date night", with Ali revealing that they tucked into pizza with hot honey and episodes of The Morning Show.

The show's star Julianne Marguiles - and Ali's pal - was quick to comment, calling the evening "perfection".

Julianne Moore called the scene "so cute" while others commented on how the pair were "couple goals".

George and Ali are parents to two teens, 19-year-old Elliot who recently left for college, and 16-year-old Harper, and they reside in New York after they relocated from Washington D.C. several years ago when George accepted his job at Good Morning America.

The pair met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and were engaged shortly afterwards.

They remain incredibly supportive of each other, and Ali recently celebrated the big news that her husband would be starting his own production company with ABC News.

She proudly shared the exclusive Variety article which broke the news and in doing so showed her support for her beloved husband.

"George Stephanopoulos will debut two long-form programs on Hulu, all part of a new production company ABC News is launching with him," the article explained.

"George Stephanopoulos Productions is expected to specialize in nonfiction projects that include news-making interviews as well as investigative journalism."

The father-of-two confirmed the news with a statement which read: "There are so many important stories out there to be told. I'm excited about expanding into this arena with our stellar team at ABC News."

