Benedict Cumberbatch reveals 'gifted' sister Tracy has died after battling cancer for seven years Tracy was Benedict's only sibling

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that his sister Tracy Peacock, 62, has passed away after battling cancer for seven years.

The Hollywood star is incredibly private about his personal life and his sibling's health battle was unknown to the public until this week.

"She died of cancer," Benedict revealed. "She'd been battling it for seven years."

"As the greatly awful Donald Rumsfeld said, 'stuff happens'. It's horrible. She was nothing to do with this world. She was markedly different."

Benedict with his and Tracy's mum Wanda Ventham

Benedict then went on to describe his sister, who leaves behind a husband and her 34-year-old daughter Emily, as a "fine artist".

"She was a brilliant fine artist but ended up doing a lot of restorative work on canvas and on frames and carpentry.

"But still kept her hand in and did her own work and made the most Christmas and celebratory cards of any kind of festival. She was very gifted."

Tracy was the first daughter of Benedict's mother, Wanda Ventham, who was an actress and appeared on TV shows such as Doctor Who, Holby City and Heartbeat.

Benedict was pictured out this week with wife Sophie Turner

The 62-year-old was born during Wanda's first marriage to James Tabernacle, which ended in 1974. She later married Benedict's father Timothy Carlton in 1976 and welcomed their son the same year.

Benedict's last public appearance was earlier this week as he hit the red carpet in style at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles premiere with his wife Sophie Turner.

The actor, 45, looked dapper in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt, black tie and black coat. He completed his look with orange-tinted glasses and shiny black shoes.

Sophie, on the other hand, looked stunning in an elegant, full-length, strapless white gown, which was attached to a silver choker.