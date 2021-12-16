Peter Andre breaks silence as ex-wife Katie Price avoids jail time over drink-driving crash

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram following his ex-wife Katie Price's sentencing for her drink-driving crash.

On Wednesday, Katie was handed a 16-week suspended jail term having flipped her car while driving under the influence back in September, with District Judge Amada Kelly telling the star she was lucky to avoid prison.

And a short time later, Peter returned to Instagram with a post for his 1.7 million followers.

Katie and Peter were famously married from 2005 until 2009 and together share two children, son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Princess. Peter is now happily married to Emily MacDonagh, mother of his youngest children, Amelia and Theo.

Peter and Katie were married from 2005 until 2009 and share two children

Choosing to ignore the drama surrounding his former partner, Peter instead shared a video from inside his family home, showing him and Emily putting together some new children's furniture.

"As you know I've been working with @Habitatuk to launch their new all year round kids' collection to show how easy it is to create playful and creative spaces in the home," the 48-year-old captioned his post. "It's so important to spend time with your children to build great relationships, and this range really inspires parents to do exactly that!

Peter took to Instagram in the wake of his ex-wife's sentencing

"Millie and Theo have been settling into their newly decorated rooms and playroom for a week now, and I can say that they absolutely love it. Watch my journey here with my DIY masters and disasters – I'm not as bad as you may think, and it's easier than I thought!"

Katie, meanwhile, also took to social media in the wake of her sentencing. She chose to share a throwback photo of her eldest son Junior, showing him stood in a stable with a pony. "My beautiful boy Junior," she simply wrote.

Katie, meanwhile, shared a throwback photo of son Junior

Katie, 43, had previously admitted drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when she appeared at the same court on 29 September. Her sentencing was adjourned at the time on the condition she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

The star pictured leaving court on Wednesday

"The public may be appalled to hear that I can't send you to jail today," District Judge Kelly said. "But the law says that when a person has complied with the terms of their release then you have a legitimate expectation not to be sent to prison today, even though you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars."

She further sentenced Katie to 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, adding that she had shown "no concern for the lives of others" at the time of the crash.

