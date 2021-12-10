Peter Andre's wife Emily mesmerises children after inviting Santa into family home The man in red sang to their four children

Peter Andre and his wife Emily gave their children the ultimate festive experience by opening up their home to Father Christmas on Thursday.

Doctor Emily took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers: "Such a surreal experience having Santa in our hallway this evening!" Dressed in his iconic red suit and hat with bells on his shoes, he sat on the bottom steps of Peter and Emily's stairs while he played the accordion and sang to Princess and Junior, who could be seen watching on from above. Emily added: "The kids were mesmerised," and thanked Space NK for the experience.

The couple's young children Amelia and Theo were clearly nearby too, with another photo showing their son with his back to the camera as he gazed up at Santa. "Theo couldn't stop staring and asking questions! Very persistently asking where the reindeer are was the best," the doting mum joked.

Emily shared videos of Santa singing to the children

Although Peter and Emily's home didn't allow Santa to bring his entire sleigh inside, the mammoth property is certainly big enough for the family. As well as the large staircase positioned in the grand entrance hall, which the couple had decorated with festive garlands, the Surrey home also has a home gym where they can keep fit, a cinema room to watch TV as a family, a garden with a fire pit, and even a recording studio.

During a house tour in December 2020, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker explained: "This used to be my recording studio and I moved it upstairs so when the tree is not there, there is a table and chairs."

The doctor said they were 'mesmerised' by the experience

Peter also recently told HELLO! that he can't sleep at night due to worrying about his older kids, battling with fears about Princess becoming a teenager and Junior riding his moped.

He said: "I have joked in the past that I would never let Princess go on Love Island. I think it's just the image of your daughter being all grown up – it scares me! I've told her she can go on it, but only to present it. Or she can go on it if it's only nuns and priests involved!

"I worry about the kids a lot. Junior got his moped recently - every night I can't sleep until he's home. I just cannot sleep. It doesn't matter where I am. I cannot sleep until I know he's safe. That's just the worry of a parent."

