Aljaz Skorjanec pens beautiful tribute to this year's Strictly finalists Who do you want to win?

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end on Saturday night, and ahead of the final, pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec paid tribute to the show's finalists, Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite.

The dancer, and former champion on the show, shared a photo of both of the finalists, with Rose performing her romantic Waltz and John dancing his Salsa. Alongside the photos, he left a heartfelt message for the celebs, as he penned: "Today is the @bbcstrictly FINAL! What a stellar season of dancing and love we have put on your screens for the last 13 weeks.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec fights back tears in emotional video reunion

"Massive good luck to both competing couples and a huge love to @ajodudu and @kaiwidd who will be sorely missed on that beautiful floor tonight!"

He also teased his own appearance in the final, which will see him reunite with his celebrity partner Sara Davies, as well as his wife Janette Manrara, who left the show to present It Takes Two.

"I can't wait to dance with my @saradaviescc tonight again and keep your eyes peeled for a little special performance with my @jmanrara," he finished, adding a heart emoji.

Aljaz wrote a glittering tribute to the finalists

But despite his heartfelt words, fans ended up divided in the comments, as they all had different opinions as to who should be lifting the Glitterball trophy.

Many appeared to be backing Rose and Giovanni Pernice, as one wrote: "It's Rose & Gio for me. Winners from the get go!!!!" and a second said: "Rose and Gio, amazing partnership, brave, beautiful, inspirational!!" and a third added: "Rose and Giovanni to win."

Aljaz danced with Sara Davies this series

But others hoped to see John and Johannes Radebe lift the coveted trophy. "Let's go can't wait!!! Team John all the wayyyy!!" enthused one, while a second commented: "John and Johannes to win just love this partnership," and a third posted: "Come on lads," alongside a Pride flag emoji.

Whoever lifts the trophy tonight will make Strictly history as Rose would be the first deaf contestant on the show to win, while John and Johannes would be the first same-sex couple to lift the trophy.

