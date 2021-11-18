Strictly's Janette Manrara fights back tears as she is treated to the ultimate surprise by Aljaz Skorjanec Happy belated birthday, Janette!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara looked delighted after her husband Aljaz Skorjanec made a surprise appearance on It Takes Two on Wednesday.

Not only that, the TV host was treated to the ultimate birthday present after a host of friends sent in their well-wishes - mainly, her former celebrity dance partners including Aston Merrygold, Julien Macdonald, Jake Wood and Peter Andre.

During a chat with John Whaite and dance partner, Johannes Radebe, about their upcoming performance this weekend, Janette cut to a video message she thought was for them.

"Ever since we danced together and worked together, you've remained a friend of mine ever since and you will be for life so I'm sending you a big happy birthday, love you lots," Peter remarked.

JLS star Aston added: "Happy birthday, you absolute legend. I hope you have an amazing birthday – and congrats on It Takes Two, you are doing an amazing job."

"Lots of love from me and Alison for an incredible birthday and we just want to say how proud of you we are for all that you have achieved," former EastEnders actor Jake said. "You've inspired so many people and we love you and hope to see you soon."

Janette turned 38 this week

Moments later, her husband Aljaz wheeled out a personalised cake with Janette and Harry Styles' faces on it – something he later replaced with his own. "I have something that will fix this," he joked.

Janette, who turned 38, then took to social media to say: "Thank you so much to my @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo team for spoiling me on my birthday! I cannot express the joy I feel being a part of this show.

"Not only is it a dream come true, but I get to work w/ the loveliest of people! Big THANK YOU to all my dance partners through the years for their gorgeous messages! Really made me so happy to see all of your faces! Feeling so spoiled, but so grateful and happy."

