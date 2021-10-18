Strictly's Janette Manrara shares heartbreaking family update - fans reach out

Janette Manrara is having the time of her life presenting Strictly's It Takes Two. But it has come at a price.

On Monday, the pro dancer took to Instagram to share her upset with fans, who were quick to reach out and offer their support.

Janette, 37, posted a picture showing her beloved grandparents sat together, cuddled up and smiling for the camera. She explained: "Missing home and missing moments like this….

"My grandparents celebrating their birthday. When people see the glitz and glam that comes w/ what I do… yes, it is a 'fab-u-lous' career and I am forever grateful for all of my success and wonderful opportunities…. But it does not come w/o sacrifice.

Janette shared a sweet photo of her grandparents with fans

"Being away from my family will be something that I NEVER will get used to. Grateful to at least have the technology to see them, chat w/ them, and still find ways to be a part of their lives."

"Awe I really feel for you, your Grandparents look lovely & I am sure they are very proud of you," one follower reassured Janette, while a second told her, "The wait won't be for too much longer."

Janette has previously posted a photo of her mum, Maritza

A third sweetly noted: "Can see where you get your beautiful smile from, wishing your dear grandparents a Happy Birthday." And a fourth sympathised: "I work away from home too (for months/years). It's very hard. Feel your pain J. Xxx."

Janette has certainly been having a busy time of late. As well as hosting It Takes Two alongside Rylan, she also helped choreograph the professional routine for Movies Week.

The star is impressing viewers on It Takes Two

She wrote at the time: "It was such an INCREDIBLE experience to be a part of the creative/choreography process w/ @tommythefranzen & @lizzie.gough for this professionals group number! Being #Latina, listening to this music, celebrating #InTheHeightsMovie, and most importantly being back w/ my amazing professionals family... dream come true!!!!

"Thank you for having me back @bbcstrictly! It was an honour." She added a prayer hands emoji to the heartfelt message.

