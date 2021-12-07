Janette Manrara fought back tears after first Strictly interview with husband Aljaz Skorjanec The professional dancer joined the It Takes Two team this year

Janette Manrara has revealed she was left feeling emotional when her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and his dance partner Sara Davies joined her for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two sofa.

Speaking at the Together For Short Lives event, the presenter confessed how her partner was very supportive when she began her new presenting role.

"I was like, 'I'm going to get the juice from Sara live,'" she said, adding: "[Aljaz] been so supportive, he's the proudest husband in the world."

Confessing she almost cried, Janette revealed: "When he sat down on the couch across from me on It Takes Two for the first time, he said the nicest things, and I almost started crying… And I was like, 'Contain, contain, contain, we are live on camera.'"

She continued: "But no, it's nice to interview him. It's nice to kind of just watch him do his thing from an outside perspective and not be in it the way that I normally am."

The couple have been married since 2017

Janette, 38, and Aljaz, 31, have been married since 2017, they joined the Strictly family as professional dancers in 2013.

Speaking on a recent HELLO! Strictly Insider, the former Strictly pro revealed how she first fell in love with Aljaz as she lamented his elimination from the show. "But I miss watching him dance, I love watching him dance," she explained. "As his wife, I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance, so I missed him and Sara, but the show was so brilliant."

And despite speculation that this year could be his final on the popular BBC1 show, Janette was quick to reassure fans saying that no "discussions" had taken place about that. Aljaz competed alongside Dragons' Den star Sara, but they were sadly the eighth pair to be eliminated after losing in the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

