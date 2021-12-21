Julia Roberts' sweet marriage details to Danny Moder will leave you lost for words The couple rang in their 19th wedding anniversary this year

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have one of the longest and most successful marriages in Hollywood history and it may have something to do with them keeping their personal life out of the spotlight.

The same went for when they tied the knot almost two decades ago. Despite Julia being a huge A-lister, worth millions of dollars, their nuptials were remarkably low-key.

Not only did Danny propose with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 - which is very modest when it comes to celebrity engagements - nobody even knew their wedding was happening until they got there.

The couple had known each other for less than two years when they got married at her ranch in Taos, Mexico.

When they first met, Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt and Danny was married to Vera Steimberg. But both relationships fizzled before they then became a couple.

Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

Danny reportedly picked a modest $4,000 engagement ring for Julia

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding on 4 July, the loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers."

They went on to have a beautiful family together

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows."

Their relationship went from strength to strength after their intimate day and they have three children together.

They're proud parents to 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry, 14, too.

