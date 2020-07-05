Julia Roberts shares incredibly rare picture with husband Danny Moder as they mark special anniversary The couple married in 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mexican

Julia Roberts shared an incredibly rare and sweet picture of her and her husband of 18 years Danny Moder to mark their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The Hollywood star shared a picture showing her giving him a kiss on the cheek as he smiled at the camera and captioned it: "18 years #heckyes."

MORE: Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating 18 years of marriage

The Runaway Bride actress is incredibly private about her personal life, but back in 2019 she praised her husband in a candid interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast.

"I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," Julia told Gwyneth. "That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

The mother-of-three went on to explain how meeting Danny changed her life.

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favourite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

The couple have three children together

She continued: "We've been married for 16 years, we've been together for 18. It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex...you're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch and you don't know if he is going to want to get patterned towels."

Julia, 52, and Danny, 51, tied the knot in a midnight ceremony in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where he worked as a cameraman. Danny was married to makeup artist Steimberg Moder at the time but they later divorced.

The pair welcomed twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter two years after their wedding and son Henry Daniel in 2007.