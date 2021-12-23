Kaley Cuoco welcomes new adopted member to her brood with adorable photos So cute!

Kaley Cuoco is a well-known lover of animals, and her social media is major proof of that. And she has a new addition to the family of them at home!

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos of those that called the stables at her incredible ranch home, while revealing there was a new addition to the brood.

With a series of shots, she announced that she had adopted an adorable brown and white mini cow that she had named Connie.

She posted a shot of Connie and wrote: "Oh and this happened. We adopted a mini cow and I actually can't handle it," adding: "Her name is Connie. Sit with that a minute."

Kaley then added several photographs of her cow interacting with the rest of the animals in her stable, including the pigs and horses.

They all seemed to be getting along perfectly and the Big Bang Theory star couldn't be more ecstatic about the new addition to her clan.

Kaley revealed that she had adopted a mini cow

She even added another snapshot of herself adoringly looking at Connie, writing: "I couldn't stop staring at her. She's so magical and sweet."

There's no doubt fans would've gushed over the snapshots, especially given how truly delighted the actress looked to have a new addition to the family home just in time for the holidays.

Along with her dogs and many other members of her stable, Kaley is mother to several other animals, including a rooster she also recently rescued.

Soon after her split from ex-husband Karl Cook, the Flight Attendant star shared pictures of herself cuddling up to her feathered friend.

The actress and Connie immediately hit it off in time for the holidays

Alongside a snapshot of the two, she wrote: "Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in love. Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"

