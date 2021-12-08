Kaley Cuoco shares spectacularly colorful selfie from Icelandic adventure

Ahad Sanwari
Kaley Cuoco left fans not knowing where to look as she shared a bright and poppy selfie from her adventures in Iceland
Kaley Cuoco's latest career adventure has definitely been one to remember for both herself and her fans, and her latest share can't be forgotten either.
The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from her trip to Iceland with the rest of her team from The Flight Attendant.
She posed in front of a colorful tropical-themed wall, covered in bright and eye-popping motifs of flowers, trees, and flamingoes.
Kaley donned a pastel blue beanie as she stood in front of the wall and looked almost hesitant posing in front of it for the snap, holding her white puffer jacket close to her.
She simply wrote: "IYKYK," on the picture, along with a sticker of two flamingoes surrounding a heart, making an inside joke for her fans.
The 8 Simple Rules star has shared pictures and videos of her trips around the local areas, taking in the beauty of the location while showcasing some stunning vistas and winter wonderland-themed markets.
Kaley posed in front of a colorful wall for a selfie with an inside joke
But the California-based actress was clearly feeling the sudden chill spike as she also posted a picture of herself on her Stories completely prepared.
Kaley appeared in a head-to-toe skin-tight black catsuit that only let her eyes peek out from a cut-out in the face. Her blonde locks poked out from the hole as well, leaving her virtually unrecognizable.
She stood behind her friend in several of the shots and looked cozy and oddly dangerous, teasing that she looked like a "ninja" in the mysterious get-up.
The actress became a "ninja" to keep warm on her Iceland trip
That "look" wasn't the only one that Kaley played around with on the trip, though, also re-sharing another picture by one of her friends that surely left fans in splits.
The Emmy-nominated star and her friend poked their heads through cut-outs of elves and pulled some funny faces as she announced: "Made it to Iceland!!"
