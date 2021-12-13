Kaley Cuoco prepares for big change this Christmas – and it's bittersweet The Flight Attendant star is already in the holiday spirit

Kaley Cuoco decorated her home for the festive season over the weekend, and it looks incredible!

The Flight Attendant star is well and truly getting into the holiday spirit and her house looks like something from a Hallmark movie set.

However, while Kaley is looking forward to Christmas, she will be facing a bittersweet 'first' following her split from husband Karl Cook.

The 8 Simple Rules actress will have a different kind of Christmas Day to the ones she has had over the last few years, with the couple announcing their decision to separate following three years of marriage back in September.

At the time, they shared the sad news in a heartfelt statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

Kaley Cuoco is marking her first Christmas without ex-husband Karl Cook

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley has decorated her house like a winter wonderland

However, Kaley has kept her spirits up over the past few months and will no doubt be surrounded by her family and friends over Christmas.

The award-winning star has an incredible backdrop to well and truly get into festive mood too, thanks to her home's holiday-ready makeover.

Kaley shared photos of her house on social media, revealing everything from a floor-to-ceiling tree in her foyer, to a stylish feathered Christmas tree in her porch.

The Hollywood actress lives in LA

She also has decorative lights outside the property, along with a huge wreath and additional floral arrangements.

The 36-year-old has also been enjoying spending time with her Flight Attendant co-stars in Iceland, where she travelled to last weekend.

