Kaley Cuoco welcomes adorable rescued family member after split from husband Karl Cook This is so cute!

Kaley Cuoco is an animal lover through and through and she's just expanded her family with the addition of an adopted rooster.

The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories to excitedly introduce her feathered friend.

Alongside a snapshot of her cuddling the bird, she wrote: "Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in love. Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"

It's unclear just how many pets Kaley has and how many she's rescued but in the past she has said she has at least 25 horses, a bunny, a goat, and two piglets.

Kaley also claims to have a "large pack of dogs". Until recently, the actress shared her extended animal family with her equestrian husband, Karl Cook.

But their short-lived marriage came to an end in September 2021 when they announced they were splitting up.

Kaley has added a rooster to her brood

The two shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

Kaley met Karl in 2016 and they wed in 2018, celebrating their anniversary a little over four months ago.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

Kaley split from her second husband in September 2021

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

