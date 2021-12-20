Kaley Cuoco enjoys special day out with lookalike mom in adorable new photo Don't forget the dogs, though

Kaley Cuoco is back in the United States to spend some time with family for the holidays after a long trip to Iceland recently.

The actress shared how she was spending her days in sunny California with a new photograph she shared featuring her mother Layne Ann Cuoco.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a sunkissed shot of her mother wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses pushing a stroller.

However, in the stroller were two of Kaley's adorable dogs, taking advantage of the sunny day. Layne looked just like Kaley, sporting the same long blonde locks and radiant smile that's made her daughter such a famous face.

She captioned the picture: "Walkin with my adorable momma today @laynecuoco," adding sun and Santa Claus stickers.

The past few weeks have involved several happy family occasions for the 8 Simple Rules star, having recently celebrated her birthday on 30 November.

She revealed more of her close family bond when commemorating her sister Briana's birthday just the day before on 29 November.

Kaley and her lookalike mother enjoyed a day out in the California sun

Kaley paid a heartfelt tribute to her sister with a throwback photograph of the two with their mother she shared, with the two of them looking practically unrecognizable.

As children, the two looked adorable, with Kaley lightly cooing in her mother's arms sporting a blonde bob, while her sister above her gave a wide smile.

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give.

"Everyone who knows you , adores you...NO ONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you.

The actress shared an adorable throwback to mark her sister Briana's birthday

"I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year," she concluded, adding a row of celebratory emojis to finish it off.

