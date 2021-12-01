Kaley Cuoco shares heartfelt message with friends and fans on important day

Kaley Cuoco had a big reason to celebrate on Tuesday as she marked her 36th birthday, but alongside several celebratory messages, she also shared with fans a more heartfelt and vulnerable one.

Posting a photo of herself and one of her beloved horses, the Big Bang Theory star got candid about mental health, as she sweetly wrote: "Sometimes it's ok to not feel totally ok. Even on ur bday. I have the greatest fam and friends that there ever was… Also a quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always works…"

She then shared two photos of a different horse, one where the white beast nuzzled her cheek, and another where they shared a quick smooch.

She then praised her friends, fans and family for their support, adding: "The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming. The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me."

And it's clear that the star got a lot of support from her friends, as she posted dozens and dozens of tributes from them on her Instagram Stories, capturing candid and heartfelt moments alike.

Kaley's birthday would have been a poignant one for the actress this year as it was the first one she celebrated since she split from husband Karl Cook.

The two shared the sad news back in September, in a statement which read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

November is quite a busy time for the Cuoco family, as just a few days ago, the Flight Attendant posted a stunning photo to mark her sister's birthday.

She posted a throwback photograph of the two with their mother Layne Ann, with the pair looking practically unrecognizable.

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give.

"Everyone who knows you, adores you… NO ONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you…

"I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year," she concluded, adding a row of celebratory emojis to finish it off.

