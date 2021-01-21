Heidi Klum's dance routine with model daughter Leni sends fans crazy The pair have some seriously impressive moves

Heidi Klum's daughter didn’t just get her model good looks, she got her dance moves too!

The Project Runway host enjoyed a celebratory dance with Leni after President Joe Biden's inauguration and when she shared it on Instagram fans flocked to view it.

In the clip, Heidi and 16-year-old Leni were dressed in sweats with the TV on in the background, but it was their perfectly choreographed routine which stole the show.

WATCH: Heidi and daughter Leni delighted fans with their in-sync dance routine

Heidi displayed her abs as she jumped around energetically and both wore their long, blonde locks loose as they bounced around.

The mother-daughter duo were clearly over-the-moon to have witnessed the historic moment of Joe Biden becoming President of the United States and although they’re not currently in America, they still had reason to celebrate.

Heidi and her children, including Henry, 15, Jonah, 14, and 11-year-old Lou, are all in their mum’s home country of Germany, where she is working.

Heidi and Leni featured in Vogue

She recently shared a photo of all of them together in a car and captioned it: "Today it's ...... bring ALL your kids to work day..."

At the end of last year, Leni made her modelling debut in VOGUE, alongside Heidi, and the star opened up about her choice to let her daughter follow in her footsteps.

"I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye," the mother-of-four told People at the end of the year.

Heidi and Leni pose for a photo with the star's mum

"But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

Heidi is married to Tokio Hotel rocker - and fellow German - Tom Kaulitz. They tied the knot in 2019.

Leni’s biological dad is Flabio Briatore, but she was adopted by the father of Heidi’s other children, Seal, when she was a baby.

