Heidi Klum shows rare photo of her four children – and they're so grown up! The star has four children with ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum is currently experiencing what all parents across the world are, and that's homeschooling her children whilst the country, in this case Berlin, remains in lockdown.

On Monday, however, it seems her children, Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Jonah, 14, and 11-year-old Lou, were treated to a real adventure as they accompanied their mother to work.

Posting a picture of herself with her four children inside a car, all wearing masks, supermodel Heidi wrote: "Today it's ...... bring ALL your kids to work day..."

It's rare for the 47-year-old to share pictures surrounded by all her children, so the snap was a real treat for her nearly eight million Instagram followers.

Recently, her followers got to know her eldest daughter Leni, whose biological father is Flabio Briatore but was adopted by ex-husband Seal in 2004, following her birth.

The teenager has followed in her mother's footsteps and last year modelled for VOGUE, alongside her mother. Heidi has always been very protective of her children's privacy and has always kept them out of the public eye but has recently admitted that she is happy for her daughter to pursue modelling and she is now "old enough".

Heidi took her four kids to work on Monday

"I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye," the mother-of-four told PEOPLE at the end of the year.

"But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

The wife of Tom Kaulitz, whom she married back in February 2019, also revealed she often brings her teenager on different TV sets to look and learn.

"I think it's very interesting to her,' the American's Got Talent judge noted. "When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen."