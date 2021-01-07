Heidi Klum shares glimpse of model daughter Leni for exciting new project - and she's a superstar The German mum-of-four could not be prouder

Heidi Klum's daughter is only a teenager, but she's making huge strides in the world of fashion, and her famous mum has her back all the way!

The German supermodel proudly took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the 16-year-old's latest project and it looks like she's a born star.

In the footage shared by Heidi, Leni flicked her hair back and posed confidently for the camera, while her mother captured the scene on her phone.

WATCH : Heidi Klum and her daughters Leni and Lou perform incredible ABBA dance routine

"New Year...... New Photoshoot," she captioned the clip. "I am very excited for you @leniklum. After watching me in the Studio for so many years ...Today I get to watch YOU."

Leni clearly takes after her mum and looked at ease with the camera as the wind blew her hair.

Heidi winked for the camera and seemed to be overjoyed at her daughter’s professionalism.

Heidi couldn't have been prouder of Leni

It was only last month that the mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of German Vogue together.

They posed in bright coloured pantsuits for the publication and Heidi celebrated Leni's career-making moment with a gushing tribute to her on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you," she wrote in a message penned in German but when translated into English read: "And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own.

Leni shows off the cover of German Vogue

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who you are.

"I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally'.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won't either, but you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals.

"And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.

Heidi with her mum and her daughter Leni

Heidi continued: "I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones.

"And even if you often don't want to hear your mom's clever advice, here's another one: never do something you don't want to do and always listen to your gut instinct.

"I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mum!"

