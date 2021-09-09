Robin Roberts shares emotional details of her latest job in poignant post The Good Morning America star is a respected journalist

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular journalists in the United States, renowned for her sensitive reporting.

And her latest job was both highly emotional and important, as she shared details with her fans on social media on Wednesday night.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old opened up about her experience working on Women of 911, which was produced by her production company Rock'N'Robin TV.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

In the documentary, Robin interviewed heroic survivor Genelle Guzman-McMillan, who was the last person to be pulled out alive from the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terror attack.

The star shared a poignant photo of herself at the September 11 Memorial Museum, and another of her talking to Genelle, alongside her caption.

She wrote: "Hope you will join me tonight at 9/8c to watch #WomenOf911...a new @ABC2020 special from my production company @rocknrobintv in partnership with @plimsollproductions.

Robin Roberts' latest TV program is highly emotional

"Twenty years later...female first responders and survivors share their stories. I had the honor of speaking with Genelle Guzman-McMillan...the last person pulled out alive from the World Trade Center rubble after 27 hours...she and the numerous women in this documentary will inspire you with their resiliency and courage."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Definitely watching, with my tissues handy," while another wrote: "Wow I get chills reading this. It's going to be a moving interview. I can already feel it."

The GMA star is an incredible journalist and storyteller

A third added: "Thanks Robin for your dedication for sharing their stories."

The powerful program also featured interviews from female firefighters, nurses, reporters and office workers who were at the scene, all telling their stories for the very first time.

Robin with GMA co-star Michael Strahan

As Robin sat down to talk to Genelle, she asked her: "The last survivor, what does that feel like?" to which she replied: "I was just praying and asking God to show me a sign, show me a miracle."

She said that she then asked God to "please give me a second chance".

