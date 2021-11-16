Robin Roberts shares health update on beloved family member as fans send love The Good Morning America star splits her time between New York and Connecticut

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have a much-loved family member who even has their own Instagram account – their pet dog Lukas!

The canine has been ill over the past few months, but luckily he is now on the mend, and his owners couldn't be happier.

Via Lukas' Instagram account, Robin shared a photo of her four-legged friend relaxing in her Manhattan apartment, where she stays during the week while working at Good Morning America.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

"2 months of recovery in the books. Treatment complete. Thank you all for the well wishes and good vibes- I certainly felt them," the caption read.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Lukas, with one writing: "Keep resting sweet boy," while another wrote: "I have been thinking about him!" A third added: "So happy for the good news."

Back in September, Robin and Amber revealed via Lukas' Instagram page that he had been diagnosed with heartworm and that he was needing treatment.

Robin Roberts gave an update on her rescue dog Lukas' health

The message read: "Today I head to the vet to start my treatment for heartworm. "Please say a lil prayer as my recovery will take some time. I do know one thing for certain… I'm in great hands with @roaringbrookpetcare. Definitely no squirrel chasing for the next 2 months."

Robin and Amber adore their rescue dog, who they got in 2015.

Robin with partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas

The GMA star previously joked on Ellen that her dog had more Instagram followers than her. It was Lara Spencer, Robin's GMA co-star, that helped the couple find Lukas.

Amber had been looking for a new dog after the death of her beloved pet, and Lara took the couple to North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York, to find their new four-legged friend.

Robin and Amber adore their rescue dog

The centre identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organisation in the world. Amber and Robin had both suffered the loss of their dogs before going to find Lukas – with Amber's dog Frances dying two years beforehand, and Robin's dog Jack passing away earlier that year.

Lukas – a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix - caught the attention of the couple when they went to the animal centre, and they have been inseparable ever since.

