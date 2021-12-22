Robin Roberts flashes huge sports ring as she shares incredible achievement The best kind of hardware

Robin Roberts had reason to celebrate when she took to social media, and fans were full of nothing but love for her.

The Good Morning America star posted a picture of herself on Instagram, featuring only her hand with an enormous ring.

She showed off the hardware, which came to her courtesy of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, which she was inducted into in 2012.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' celebration with Amber Laign

Robin revealed that she had just received the sports ring and it made her feel incredibly grateful, writing in the caption of her snapshot: "Received a wonderful surprise today…my @wbhof ring!

"Thnx to my dear friends and fellow Women's Basketball Hall of Famers @cjstiff20 and #BethBass. (Thank goodness I got a mani today!)"

Fans immediately flocked the comment section with scores of heart emojis and congratulatory messages for Robin, as one wrote: "Congratulations Robin!!!! I'm so happy for you my sweet friend."

Another said: "Congrats!! You earned it and such a beautiful ring. Yes, your mani looks gorgeous too," with a third adding: "Wow now that's some kinda BLING! Congratulations."

Robin showed off her Women's Basketball Hall of Fame ring to her fans

Robin was a champion basketball player as a student, especially during her college years in Southeastern Louisiana University, where she achieved a number of records.

She then went on to become a prominent sports journalist, particularly in basketball and authored a number of books related to the sport.

The GMA staple even attended this year's ESPY Awards, which honor achievement in sports, as one of the night's presenters, having previously been honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Her fans loved seeing her journey to the show, especially with the outfit she wore, a checked and patterned Dolce and Gabbana suit, in all its shimmery glory, with Jimmy Choo heels.

The GMA host was a presenter at this year's ESPY Awards

Robin even posted a fun clip of herself getting ready for the night, strutting into a room in a pink tracksuit and baseball cap, then coming out the next second fully glammed up, finally shimmying to show off her look.

