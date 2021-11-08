Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrate his granddaughter's christening - see rare family photos The This Morning host became a grandad in July

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford looked proud as punch as they celebrated his granddaughter Emilia's Christening on Sunday. The This Morning host's eldest son Declan - from his first marriage - welcomed his first child with wife Jenny back in July.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, doting grandfather Eamonn shared a sweet family portrait taken after the ceremony. "Emilia, my first grandchild Christened today [heart emoji]," he remarked. "Lovely family gathering including adoring parents Declan & Jenny."

Step-grandmother Ruth commented: "Wonderful day….so special to be there x." Kate Garraway wrote: "Wow congratulations xxx." Susanna Reid stated: "Congratulations to the whole family."

The following day, the 61-year-old added another snap of the newest addition. "The Morning after the Day before," he teased. "My Granddaughter Emilia... Queen of The Castle. Her Papa Eamonn besotted by her [heart emoji]."

Last month, Eamonn opened up to HELLO! about one of his favourite things about becoming a grandfather. Chatting at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, he said: "Everything is going very well! It makes me very proud to see my son, the connection, the bond he has with his child. He’s my baby, he’s my eldest child."

He fondly continued: "It's a great pleasure for my mother, who is a great grandmother at 92."

Eamonn shared this sweet family picture from the weekend

Declan announced the very happy news on Instagram at the time, writing: "Welcome to the world Emilia Elizabeth Holmes. The girls are taking over our house but Alfie and I couldn’t be happier. In complete awe of how amazing @jennyeli8 is, can’t wait to make memories with you and our daughter. So in love.

Eamonn shared a post on his own Instagram account, writing: "My firstborn Son Declan with his firstborn and my first Grandchild Emilia. Welcome to The World Emilia. Just call me Papa."

