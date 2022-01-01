Eamonn Holmes shares update on chronic health battle: 'It's emasculating' The new GB News host's condition has affected his marriage to Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has shared an honest update about how he's coping with his chronic back pain, admitting it has affected his marriage to Ruth Langsford.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's future on This Morning revealed after Eamonn Holmes quits for GB News

The former This Morning star, who is set to make his GB News debut on Monday morning, says the consequences of living with a trapped sciatic nerve have been "emasculating" as he's had to sell his car and can't even put his own shoes and socks on because he can no longer bend down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals lifestyle change since back pain

In a new interview with The Sun, he said: "It's been a difficult year. For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too... I had to stop driving and sold my car back to the dealer too, which felt quite emasculating.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's super strict rule for him at home

READ: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with rare photo of 'handsome' son Jack

"I can't bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me, and I know my sons particularly are a bit embarrassed by the way I move around."

The 62-year-old broadcaster has been using a walking stick to get around and has been pulling his trousers up with the help of a hook.

Eamonn has been suffering from a trapped sciatic nerve

Eamonn confessed his marriage to Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford is definitely suffering under the strain of his health battle.

He continued: "It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can't walk the dog or tidy up, but I can't help it. It's agony.

"I take Tramadol sometimes to help it but you can't take them all the time and they will only give you so much. It gets me through a Saturday if we have plans, and suddenly everyone has a nice time again — but then the pain comes back."

Eamonn admits his marriage to Ruth Langsford is suffering

Eamonn's candid comments come a few months after he confessed his recovery had unfortunately stalled.

"The thing I'm struggling with at the moment is a dead right leg," he said on This Morning. "I've had two dislocated discs for the past five months. I'm having all sorts of treatment and working through it with all sorts of things like dietary and hydrotherapy."

Eamonn says his health setbacks have felt 'emasculating'

He added that there had been "progression", but not as much as he had hoped.

DISCOVER: Eamonn Holmes inundated with messages of support after sharing photo of mum Josephine

Back in April, he opened up about having a dislocated pelvis which he told the Irish Independent came from a "mysterious" injury that put his back "out of alignment".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.