Ruth Langsford has the cheekiest response to husband Eamonn Holmes' latest post This is so funny!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been married for eleven years, and on Friday, Ruth caused hilarity when she teased him after his latest post.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' grand dining room belongs in Hollywood

Eamonn shared a photo on Instagram of himself surrounded by British Airways air stewardesses, who were part of the Flying Start charity. Flying Start is a partnership between BA and Comic Relief, with 100 per cent of the money raised by the charity being donated to Comic Relief-funded projects. Eamonn had been telling the stewardesses "stories" from his illustrious career, but it seemed to have put them all to sleep.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford has hilarious kiss cam fail with husband Eamonn Holmes

Commenting on his post, Ruth teased: "Welcome to my world ladies!! X." She also added two crying with laughter emojis.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes causes a stir as he unveils new artwork in family home

EXCLUSIVE: Eamonn Holmes reveals his favourite thing about becoming grandfather

Her husband appeared to pay her no mind, as in his caption, he posted: "Great day for Charity. These #FlyingStart Ambassadors could have listened to me all day entertaining them with stories.

"Thanks to everyone who played in The Golf Day. Great cause."

Another fan also teased Eamonn, writing: "Tough day at the office boss," but many others were supportive of the 61-year-old.

Eamonn's audience didn't seem enthralled

One complimented: "A great picture. Well done for supporting such a good cause and I genuinely could listen to you all day because you are properly funny."

And another added: "You are so amazing, love to you and Ruthie you're both brilliant."

Although Ruth and Eamonn have shown that they still have a strong bond following eleven years of marriage, that doesn't mean that they agree on everything.

In 2019, Eamonn opened up on Kate Thornton's podcast, ironically called White Wine Question Time, as he unexpectedly indulged in a glass of wine for the purpose of the interview. "I'm even making you drink today and you never drink," Kate said. The presenter replied: "I never drink, but for you, I am going to make an exception."

The pair have been married for 11 years

Explaining his lifestyle choice to Kate, the dad-of-four added: "I ask myself sometimes why I don't drink, as people think it's odd, but people never know that I don't drink. And the number of people who tell my wife that they went out on a pub crawl with me where I got lashed, Ruth knows that it never happened. I can honestly say I've never been drunk in my life, I've been tiddly a couple of times, but never out of control."

SEE: Eamonn Holmes and son Jack are all suited up for rare night out together

MORE: Eamonn Holmes' fans show support as he shares surprising new look

And although Ruth has given up alcohol in the past to get rid of what she called her "wine waist", she admitted she wouldn't be doing it again.

"Never again!" she told Best Magazine. "I'm not denying I love to have a couple of glasses of wine or a gin and tonic, it's just in my daily routine. It's relaxing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.