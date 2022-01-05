Alex Scott forced to defend herself after fan questions her beachwear attire The star has been in the Maldives since Christmas Day

Alex Scott is continuing to delight her fans with pictures from her Maldives holiday, and while many are quick to praise the star for her snaps – she's had to defend herself several times since arriving on the "Island of Joy".

MORE: Alex Scott shows off toned abs in stunning bikini photo

Most recently, on Sunday, the 37-year-old was questioned after sharing several pictures of herself wearing sunglasses and her cap backwards as she enjoyed a healthy lunch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott serenades fans as she lounges in the pool in striped bikini

"I never get why people wear caps back to front in sunny climes, have a great time," one wrote, prompting Alex to explain the reason behind her choice.

SEE: Alex Scott is glowing in bandeau bikini and high-waisted bottoms

RELATED: Alex Scott turns up the heat as she poses in a series of bikinis during beach holiday

"Well, I've got my sunglasses for the sun and the hat keeping my fizz at bay for the time being," she wrote.

Alex defended herself after posting several picture of herself wearing a cap backwards

Last week, the former footballer posted several pictures of herself taking a dip in her private pool whilst wearing her sunglasses, which prompted a fan to wonder why she had kept them on.

"Really... I mean if you're in for a quick dip I always keep them on, it's not like I'm doing laps of the pool. Now that's a different story," she clarified.

Despite answering a few fan questions during her time away, Alex has had a magical two weeks on the island and has achieved something she never thought she could – a diving certificate.

The star is enjoying her time abroad

Alex has learned how to dive thanks to an instructor on the island and on her last day there, on Wednesday, she publicly thanked her alongside a picture of them together.

"What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today," she wrote.

She continued: "@Dania_Peru I can't thank you enough. The kind, humble amazing teacher that you are… you have made me fall in love with something I would never have dreamed of. I was blessed to have you."