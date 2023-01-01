Alex Scott glamorous bikini photos have us dreaming of summer The One Show presenter has an unbelievable swimwear collection

Alex Scott has an undeniably enviable figure, and never fails to delight fans with her stunning sun-soaked selfies on holiday. This time last year, The One Show presenter enjoyed an idyllic retreat in the Maldives and shared her experience with her Instagram followers whilst staying on the island of Joali, known as "the island of joy".

As the temperature plummets in the UK and we look forward to bikini season, we're taking a look back at the presenter's unforgettable swimwear snaps to give us serious inspiration for the year ahead.

"Dear Santa…. I can explain." she wrote on Christmas Day whilst posing inside an infinity pool in a stunning black two-piece. She also shared a video of her swimming underwater, something she later confessed she has only learned to do recently.

"Just a couple years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear, " she confessed alongside a clip of her onboard an efoil surfboard, which is an electric surfboard that looks like it floats in the air above the water.

Alex Scott wowed fans with her swimsuit photos

She continued: "I really wanted to change that and now… I'm just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life. Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun.

"Thank you @joalimaldives @joalibeing today was a good day #joali #efoil".

During her holiday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star posed up a storm in a black crop top and green bikini bottoms, much to the delight of her fans, who couldn't help but shower her with compliments in the comments section.

The presenter gave fans holiday envy

"Sun Salutation (not quite). Morning spot for mediation though has never been better," she wrote alongside three pictures of herself sitting at the edge of her infinity pool whilst taking the sun in.

"You look like you're enjoying the sun Alex, soaking up the rays, looking hot as always," one wrote, whilst another added: "I don't know if someone has already told you this, and even if they have I want to confirm what they probably have said before - you are simply beautiful."

A third remarked: "Amazing pictures and scenery your body is so incredible OMG."

