Alex Scott causes a stir with thigh-high boots and sequinned T-shirt dress on 37th birthday

Alex Scott certainly knows how to command attention, and her birthday bash was no different! The football pundit, who turned 37 on Thursday, celebrated in style as she joined close friends and family at Bagatelle in London over the weekend.

Sharing snapshots on her Instagram page, the former Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans with her thigh-high boots and sequinned T-shirt dress combination.

The sizzling red-and-black number featured a stitched German Shepherd across the chest, while she added height to her athletic frame with red pleather-heeled boots. Alex styled the party look further with chunky gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag.

"What's up, dog?!" she simply wrote in the caption. Many fans and friends were quick to comment with flame and heart emojis. "Well you certainly don't look ruff...." joked one follower, while another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful." A third post read: "Ok this look is next level."

Last month, Alex once again impressed fans when she posed as a cover girl for Women's Health magazine, dominating the cover in a glamorous white bikini and thigh-high split gown.

During her interview with the publication, Alex gave a raw account of her experience with trolling. "Being an athlete, you're used to criticism, and I could always take that as a footballer in terms of: 'I don't think you had a good game,'" she explained.

Alex celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend

"But trolling - it's not related to what I can improve. I went from being on screen doing a job I love to thinking: 'I know what's going to happen as soon as I step off this chair.'"

Of the effect trolls had on her mental health, Alex divulged: "I was in a really dark place…I was lonely. I'd go home and it felt like I was all on my own. [I'd think], I've got no one to talk to, no one knows what I'm experiencing or going through.

"Until, eventually, the only thing I could do was tell everyone. That was my, 'I can't take it anymore, I need to tell you all what I’m going through' moment."

