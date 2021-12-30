Alex Scott is glowing in bandeau bikini and high-waisted bottoms

Alex Scott served up another stylish look as she posed in a white bikini while on holiday in the Maldives. The former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her enviable figure – and radiant glow – in a white bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms.

The 37-year-old beauty appeared to be standing in the luxurious bathroom of her overwater villa and posed for a mirror selfie.

READ: Alex Scott defended by fans are wearing striking sheer dress

"Mum just FT and said I've got my glow back," Alex wrote on her Instagram Stories. "My reply, it's because I'm on the island of joy," she added, alongside a crying with laughter emoji. "That's the meaning of the name of the island btw, I've not just made that up," she explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott showcases her surfing skills on holiday

The popular presenter is having the time of her life on her winter getaway and has been sharing photos and videos from her dreamy escape. She's enjoyed frolicking in her infinity pool and in the sea, even revealing that just a few years ago she was afraid of the water.

READ: Alex Scott commands attention in figure-hugging dress for special night out

READ: Alex Scott highlights figure in velvet mini dress

"Just couple years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear," she confessed alongside a clip of her surfing. "I really wanted to change that and now… I'm just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life. Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun. Thank you @joalimaldives @joalibeing today was a good day #joali #efoil."

Alex has also enjoyed a bike ride around the island, as well as live music performances at dinner, and found the perfect spot to meditate – the end of her infinity pool.

Alex looked flawless in her white bikini

The former footballer has previously shared the secrets to her athletic figure, saying that a healthy diet and exercise have always been key. She previously told The Telegraph: "It was ingrained in me from eight years old to fuel my body properly. And I missed that teenage thing of partying and drinking, because of football. Now I advise friends and my mum what to do when they want to lose weight – with exercise, it has to be fun and easily slotted into your daily routine."

She also revealed how she loves a green juice in the morning and is partial to scrambled egg on toast and avocado. Speaking to juicemaster.com, she said: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery. "I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.