Alex Scott shows off toned abs in stunning bikini photo The former Strictly Come Dancing star looks fabulous!

Former footballer Alex Scott showed off her stunning figure once more in another jaw-dropping swimsuit photo from her Maldives holiday that she shared to social media on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the stunning sports presenter posted a bathroom selfie that saw her pose with her toned abs on display as she wore a black bikini with a floral cover-up and matching shorts.

Her long hair was styled into plaits and Alex added a large pair of sunglasses and slides to the look.

The former Strictly contestant also shared some beautiful photos to her Instagram grid, and they showed her posing in the same outfit while a healthy bowl of salad was on the table in front of her, while another picture showed her swinging in a hammock.

WATCH: Alex Scott serenades fans as she lounges in the pool in striped bikini

"Your Sunday snack just got served," Alex teasingly captioned the images, and her followers were quick to share their approval. Fellow retired Arsenal player Ian Wright commented: "Take it to the max Al. #liveandloveyourbestlife," adding a heart emoji.

Other fans chimed in: "Looks like paradise," "She’s looking stunning," and: "You look amazing," while some simply dropped fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Alex shared the gorgeous bikini photo to Instagram

The glamorous star has been showing off her enviable figure – and the holiday of dreams – as she enjoys a sun-soaked break.

She's also shared glimpses of herself frolicking in the infinity pool at her villa as well as in the sea, making it even more surprising that until not that long ago, she was afraid of the water!

The 37-year-old shared a clip of herself surfing to Instagram as she confessed: "Just couple years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear."

The star also enjoyed time in a hammock

The down-to-earth star went on: "I really wanted to change that and now… I'm just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life.

"Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun. Thank you @joalimaldives @joalibeing today was a good day #joali #efoil."

