John Travolta shares very exciting news and his daughter approves The actor's wife Kelly Preston passed away in 2020

John Travolta had upbeat news for fans on Friday when he took to Instagram to make an announcement - and his daughter, Ella, was jumping for joy too.

The Saturday Night Fever star was ecstatic to give his social media followers a movie update.

MORE: John Travolta expresses his heartbreaking experience with grief after losing wife Kelly Preston

He wrote: "I'm very excited to announce the re-release of the comedy film Kevin Hart and I filmed right before the pandemic, DieHart. If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is in it’s full comic glory. I hope you enjoy it as much as we had filming it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta and daughter star in bittersweet video

John then added the clip which Ella commented on with a string of clapping hands emojis. His fans were thrilled by the news too and commented: "I love it," and, "saw it and laughed so hard. I wanted more."

John and Ella have an incredibly close relationship and they regularly support one another, especially since the death of their beloved, wife and mother, Kelly Preston.

READ: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares rare video from inside Florida home to celebrate exciting news

READ: John Travolta's $5million family home is only accessible via boat

She passed away in July 2020 and the family recently celebrated their first Mother's Day without her.

John shared the trailer for his film

Both John and Ella took to social media in her honour and their tributes were heartbreaking.

Ella, 21, shared a throwback photo from the family album that showed her cuddling up to Kelly. She wrote: "Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day."

READ: Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston

MORE: John Travolta reveals happy family news involving son Benjamin

John, 67, chose to post a photo taken shortly after the birth of his youngest son, Benjamin. "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," he wrote. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

Kelly Preston sadly passed away from cancer

The couple got married in 1991 and had three children together, Ella, Benjamin, ten, and Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

Kelly battled cancer in private and when she passed away John confirmed the news with a touching message.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

MORE: John Travolta returns to social media to thank fans for their support

Kelly was survived by John and children, Ella and Benjamin

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.