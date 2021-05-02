John Travolta returns to social media with upbeat post – daughter Ella has sweetest reaction The Grease star lives in Florida with children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta has been keeping a low profile online over the past few weeks, but returned with an upbeat post over the weekend.

The Grease star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of himself with Sammy Hagar, as they enjoyed a tequila shot at the rock star's nightclub, Cabo Wabo.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for the photo, which was captioned: "My evening with a rock legend. Thank you Sammy. @sammyhagar."

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

Among the first to reply was John's daughter Ella, 21, who posted a love heart emoji and rock on hand gesture emoji.

Sammy confirmed that the pair had the best of times too, writing: "Absolutely none of the highlights of my Cabo Wabo experience. What a pleasure John finally meeting one of my heroes. Mas tequila."

The rock legend then corrected his typo, adding: "Haha, absolutely one of the highlights. Like I said. Mas tequila."

John Travolta delighted fans after returning to social media with an epic new photo

Many of the actor's fans also commented on the fun picture, with one writing: "Two legends, I love this," while another wrote: "So much coolness in this photo." A third added: "This is an amazing picture."

The father-of-three is notoriously private about his personal life but recently opened up about how he had been helping his children following the tragic death of his wife Kelly Preston.

The actress passed away from breast cancer in 2020 and John opened up about his family's grief in an interview with Esquire Spain.

The Grease star's daughter Ella was one of the first to comment on his photo

"I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal," he said. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing.

"This is different from someone else's journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That's my experience."

John went on to discuss his kids, confessing he will help them forge their own careers.

John is a doting dad to Ella and son Benjamin

"I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives," he added.

"It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

