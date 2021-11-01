John Travolta shares rare photo of son Benjamin during family trip to the beach The Grease star spent Halloween by the sea

John Travolta made sure that his little boy Benjamin had an extra fun weekend with all the treats this Halloween.

The Grease star took his ten-year-old son on a trip to the beach, and shared a lovely selfie of the pair of them smiling on the sand, with the clear blue ocean in the background.

Alongside the picture, the Hollywood star wrote: "Happy Halloween everybody! What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Cute photo!" while another wrote: "What a great picture." A third added: "Happy Halloween guys!"

While John's daughter Ella was missing from the photo, the actress also commented on the picture, simply responding with her favorite candy – Reese's!

John shares Ella and Benjamin, as well as late son Jet, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

John Travolta shared a rare photo of son Benjamin during a family day out

It was Kelly's birthday in October, the second that her family marked without her, and both John and Ella paid poignant tributes to the late actress on their respective social media accounts.

The actor shared a lovely picture of his wife beaming while at a red carpet event, alongside the words: "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

Ella, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her with her mom at a wedding. In the picture, a young Ella was acting as flower girl, while her mom helped carry her bouquet.

John with children Ella and Benjamin

"Happy Birthday Mama, I love and miss you so much," the 21-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

John and his children have been incredibly strong following Kelly's passing and the Pulp Fiction actor recently opened up about his family life in a rare interview.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

