Ella Travolta stuns in windswept vacation photo during exciting work adventure The actress is the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston

Ella Travolta is becoming a star in her own right, having followed in the footsteps of her famous parents.

MORE: Ella Travolta shares emotional message about late mother Kelly Preston

The daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston is currently enjoying a working holiday in Budapest, Hungary, where she is filming the upcoming movie Get Lost.

The 21-year-old was pictured in a behind-the-scenes photo this week as she enjoyed a boat ride.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ella Travolta looks stunning as she makes exciting announcement

In the windswept picture, the actress posed alongside her co-stars during a break from filming.

MORE: John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

MORE: John Travolta shares happy news after devastating year - and fans are thrilled

The caption alongside the picture, which was shared on the Get Lost Instagram page, read: "BTS: We love you @ella.travolta!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful picture," while another wrote: "Wow awesome photo! Glad you're having fun Ella."

Ella Travolta looked gorgeous in a windswept photo from her Budapest adventure

Ella also responded to the picture, adding: "Love you guys!"

MORE: John Travolta reveals happy family news involving son Benjamin

MORE: John Travolta's video of son divides fans

John is incredibly proud of his only daughter and recently paid tribute to her on social media. The Pulp Fiction star posted a picture of Ella in character for Get Lost – a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland – showing the star dressed in an updated version of Alice's iconic blue and white dress.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "Here's my daughter, Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, Get Lost. I'm a very proud dad!"

Ella is following in her famous parents' footsteps

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters".

READ: John Travolta shares very exciting news and his daughter approves

MORE: John Travolta returns to social media - and daughter Ella has the best reaction!

Ella is playing Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest. The actress lives in Florida with her dad and younger brother Benjamin, and John recently opened up about his family life and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

John Travolta is an incredibly proud father

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares rare glimpse inside family home

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella unveils stylish hair transformation

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.