Janette Manrara shares adorable bathtime photo – and fans are in love The star has been spending time with her husband's family

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have spent the last few weeks in Slovenia visiting Aljaz's family, and the pair have shared plenty of beautiful photos.

And during the week, the It Takes Two melted hearts when she shared an adorable snap of herself splashing around in the bath with one of her nieces, Zala. The pair soaked in a deep bathtub, and the wall had been decorated with stickers that were perfect for the young girl. To the side of the bath was a rubber duck and there was also a shampoo and shower gel holder on the other side.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares sweet family celebrations

The dancer looked amazing as she styled out a striped bikini and simply captioned the photo: "Splish splash," and added the water and bath emojis.

Her fans were mostly left speechless as they flooded the comments with heart emojis.

"Looks like you both are having a lot of fun," said one follower, while a second added: "Oh this is SO cute! I remember those days with my two girls, it goes way too quickly! Enjoy it!"

A third posted: "So lovely, enjoy your last few days with your family Aljaz and Janette. You are fabulous xx," while a fourth was flabbergasted by something else as they enthused: "Omg the size of that bath."

Janette and her niece splashed around in the bath

Meanwhile, several others said how "cute" the family photo was.

It's been an emotional time for the couple, as due to the pandemic they'd been unable to return to Aljaz's home country to see his family.

During their time there, they were present as their niece, Tisa, was christened and the pair were named her godparents.

The pair are now godparents

One photo saw Aljaz and Janette holding the adorable baby in front of a celebratory cake, while another snap saw the two Strictly Come Dancing stars holding Tisa as the baptism was taking place.

Aljaz was clearly a proud godfather and wrote in the caption: "Christening of our little Tisa today. Family time is everything! Proud of becoming her godfather and godmother."

Plenty of followers immediately shared their delight at the photos. One person wrote in response: "May today be a wonderful and joyous day for your gorgeous little Tisa. Lots of love," as a second said: "Congratulations to the best godfather and godmother."

