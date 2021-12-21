Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec breaks down in tears as he finally reunites with his family after two years The Strictly stars have travelled to Slovenia

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has finally reunited with his family in Slovenia, after spending two years apart due to the ongoing pandemic.

In an emotionally charged video, filmed by Aljaz's wife Janette Manrara, the professional dancer was seen tearing up as he hugged his sister Lara, who also broke down in tears.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec reunites with his family after two years

At the gates, he was also greeted by his nieces, three-year-old Zala and ten-month-old Tisa, as well as his father before going to their home for a meal lovingly prepared by his mum.

"Two years and a new baby niece later, but cuddles and love all around for the next few weeks," wrote Janette.

Ahead of their arrival, 31-year-old Aljaz expressed his excitement over seeing his adorable nieces. "So it's been almost two years since boarding a flight," he remarked, to which Janette said: "But most importantly, where are we going?"

"Home! To Slovenia," answered Aljaz. "We're just two hours away from cuddles, and we finally get to meet [Tisa]… I can't wait for all of it."

Aljaz shared this sweet snap of his nieces on Tuesday

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, Janette opened up about being In Slovenia with Aljaz's family. "His sister had a baby in February and we hadn't met her yet, and last night when we landed it was very emotional," she said.

"The two girls and Aljaz's sister and dad were there waiting for us and there were definitely tears. It's a little Christmas gift for us to be here with Aljaz's family and be with our nieces. It's been a long time coming, so very happy to be here."

Little Tisa is the second child born to Aljaz's sister, Lara. She welcomed daughter Zala in October 2018 – and Aljaz has been completely devoted to the little girl. He regularly shares sweet photos and loving posts dedicated to his niece on social media.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 came to an end on Sunday

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids…

"If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

