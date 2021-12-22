Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable baby video after family reunion The dancer is married to his former co-star Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec shared his joy at reuniting with the youngest members of his family on Wednesday, and fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of his life.

The Strictly pro spent some time with his two young nieces, three-year-old Zala and ten-month-old Tisa, in an adorable video that he shared to Instagram.

Aljaz captioned the sweet clip: "Uncle duties resume," and it showed him and his sister's daughters dancing and twirling around with excitement.

His followers rushed to share their love for the video, with many dropping strings of heart emojis in response, while Aljaz's co-star Nancy Xu posted a series of heart-eye emojis.

"Aww, adorable xx," one fan commented, while others added: "Beautiful… enjoy," and: "Born to be a dad."

The star and his wife and former co-star, Janette Manrara, have in the past expressed their wish to have a family of their own one day, with Janette exclusively telling HELLO!: "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it.

Aljaz also shared an adorable photo of his nieces to social media

"We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

For now, the dancer is a proud uncle and has often expressed how much he misses his family while in the UK, especially during lockdown when he wasn't able to travel to Slovenia to see them.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old could be seen breaking down in tears in an emotional video shot by his wife as he reunited with his sister Lara after two years.

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

The doting uncle also got the chance to see Zala and Tisa, who he met in person for the first time.

Aljaz and his family then went home for a good home-cooked lunch and time with his parents.

"Two years and a new baby niece later but cuddles and love all around for the next few weeks," wrote Janette as she shared the video to social media.

