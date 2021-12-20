Janette Manrara breaks silence on intimate Strictly final dance with Aljaz Skorjanec The couple have been married since 2017

Janette Manrara returned to the dance floor at the weekend to perform a spell-binding routine with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, in honour of the Strictly final.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, set the internet alight with their performance, which saw the couple dance to Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits.

And now Janette has shared a heartfelt message for her husband following their special appearance.

The pro dancer shared a snapshot taken on the night and confessed: "Last night was filled w/ lots of emotions. A beautiful final, w/ so much beautiful dancing. But to dance w/ my husband @aljazskorjanec once again…. There are no words.

Janette shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband

"This show has been in our lives for so many years, and saying goodbye to it this series was tough. I fell in love w/ Aljaz watching him dance & I got to watch him dance once again this series (I could watch him all day) But I am forever grateful to the amazing @sarahjamesface and the @bbcstrictly family for giving me this moment w/ not only one of my favourite artists @teddysphotos, but w/ my Bučko.

"I missed dancing w/ him more than I can ever explain. He is my everything and the bond that dance has given us is inexplicable. I loved every second of it, and I love you my Bučko."

The couple have been married since 2017

Janette joined Strictly back in 2013 and starred in eight series before announcing this year that she would be leaving the show. The star has instead turned her hand to presenting, taking over from Zoe Ball as the host of It Takes Two.

Meanwhile, Aljaz - who joined at the same time as his wife - has continued to appear as a pro and was this year partnered with Dragon's Den's Sara Davies; the pair came eighth in the competition.

Aljaz partnered Sara for the 2021 series of Strictly

Janette and Aljaz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in July this year having tied the knot in not one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies! The couple said 'I do' in front of friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

