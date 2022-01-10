Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec heartbroken after sad family farewell The star and his wife, Janette Manrara, spent Christmas in Slovenia

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara have spent the Christmas holidays in his native Slovenia, but it all came to an end over the weekend.

The dancer has been spending quality time with his parents, Srecko and Natasa, as well as his sister Lara, her husband Nejc and their daughters Tisa and Zala, but on Sunday he bid farewell to them as he jetted back to the UK.

WATCH: Aljaz bids sad farewell to sister Lara and her family

"Bye bye, bye bye," he could be heard saying in an emotional video shared on his Stories, whilst blowing kisses to his sister and her family, who watched from the driveway, waving goodbye back. Captioning the video he simply wrote: "Goodbye," followed by a broken heart emoji.

The star made it to the airport just in time and later explained to fans he nearly missed the flight.

Aljaz has spent quality time with his parents and nieces

"That was close… Thanks for waiting @easyjet. I take back all those complaints," he joked alongside a picture taken from inside the aeroplane.

Janette was no doubt delighted to have her husband home. She has been in London for the past few days and was feeling under the weather on Sunday after getting her Covid vaccine booster.

"Hi team, I got boosted yesterday and I am feeling a little bit tired, on the couch watching Friends. I just wanted to say 'Hi', get boosted and send you all my love. Going to stay on the couch as I have been the whole day," she said, as she laughed.

Aljaz and Janette had fun in the snow

Despite being back in London, Janette and Aljaz still have a few days to relax before the Strictly Come Dancing Tour begins later this month.

Whilst Aljaz will be teaming up with Sara Davies, Janette will be dazzling crowds across the UK in her new role as the host.

She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for this tour.