Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell will no doubt have set her many fans' tongues wagging as she made a rare comment about the possibility of having children with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

The glamorous redhead took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, where she had fun with a filter that predicts how many children you will have.

When Dianne's result came up, it read: "You will have five children," to which the star looked surprised and added a stunned emoji as she tagged Joe.

The couple haven't yet revealed any plans to start a family, but they solidified their commitment to each other last year, when they bought their first house together.

They started dating shortly after starring together in the 2018 series of Strictly, where they made it to the final and became firm fan favourites.

Many of their followers have been hoping that the couple will announce an engagement for some time and have even thought that the loved-up pair were hinting at an elopement more than once!

Dianne and Joe bought their first home last year

Dianne and Joe also cleared up confusion that they were expecting a baby last year, after sharing their excitement that Joe's sister and Dianne's brother had both welcomed little girls.

Proud auntie 'Dot', as her family have nicknamed her, took part in an Instagram Q&A soon after which saw her followers ask whether she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving".

The couple fell in love after being paired on Strictly

The 32-year-old admitted that she was feeling a bit broody, responding: "I have to say yes hahah, I just love kids so much!"

How can I not seeing this little angel," she went on, as she shared a photo of her Australian niece Zofia.

Back in August, she was asked if she wanted children in the future, to which she replied, "I do". She perhaps wasn't planning for five, though!

