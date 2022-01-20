Peter Andre celebrates 'greatest news I could ask for' The star was inundated with messages

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to share what could be "the greatest news I could ask for".

MORE: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about wife Emily and their two children

The father-of-four has been separated by some 9,000 miles from his family in Australia for two years as a result of coronavirus restrictions. But that could be all about to change.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares rare video of youngest son Theo

Peter, 48, uploaded an update on a change in COVID-19 travel restrictions and wrote: "If this is true (I don't want to get too excited) this will be the greatest news I could ask for. Hopefully get to see my mum, dad and sister within the next month Somehow seems too good to be true but i'll investigate."

READ: Emily Andre makes rare comment about being stepmum to Princess and Junior

MORE: Peter Andre publicly supports wife Emily amid Katie Price row

Peter took to Instagram to celebrate the change in travel restrictions

His fans were quick to show their support to the singer. "Keeping positive for you my king so you can see your mother," one wrote. A second added: "God bless you and your family Pete, I think the news is true. My family are all there and I heard of the news this morning - pray you get to your mummy quickly, a visit is most definitely due."

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior gives mum Katie Price surprise gift following family drama

MORE: Peter Andre's video of Junior divides fans – and even the teenager is embarrassed

The star hasn't seen his parents for more than two years

A third confirmed: "Hope you get to see your mum! But yes this is true I live in Australia and was announced today." And Pete's sister sweetly wrote: "See you soon my bro." "I really really hope so sis," he replied. "We miss you all so much. I really think mum needs us right now."

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior teases 'big things are happening'

MORE: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment

Peter was born to Savvas, 88, and 85-year-old Thea in London, but the family relocated Down Under when he was six-years-old. He previously revealed in his column for new! that he has considered returning to Australia in the future.

Savvas and Thea have been married 66 years

"It's funny because Kylie is 53 and I'm 48 and I'm starting to get to that point where it's in my mind about moving back there too,” Peter shared. "Obviously my reason is because my mum and dad are there - but my children and family are here, so it's not an easy thing.

"My kids might have kids, and they might be based in the UK, and these are all things I need to weigh up as I want to be where my family are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.