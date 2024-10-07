Michael Strahan shares momentous news with his family by his side: 'Grateful is an understatement'

Michael Strahan is looking back on his former life as a celebrated member of the NFL with his latest accomplishment, and happened to have his family by his side for it.

The 52-year-old TV anchor, before joining Live! and Good Morning America, was a professional football player, playing defensive end for the New York Giants after a renowned career as a college player.

Michael played defensive end at Texas Southern University between 1989 and 1993, following in the footsteps of his uncle Art Strahan, a former NFL defensive lineman who also played with TSU Tigers.

In fact, he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and was drafted by the Giants almost immediately after his graduation.

And now, Michael is returning to his old haunt, having been honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, and he was joined by none other than his mom Louise.

Michael posted some glimpses from the ceremony on social media, which included a pre-recorded video message, and attended the event in downtown Houston, also sharing photos with his mom beside him.

© Instagram Michael was joined by his mom Louise at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony

"A special night going into The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame. Grateful is an understatement," he penned. "@texassouthern took a chance on me and it changed the trajectory of my entire life giving me and my family opportunities we never dreamed of. Enjoyed celebrating it with my family by my side."

"Congratulations to the entire class of 2024. & Thank you to my coaches, Walter Highsmith, J.W. Harper, and C.L. Whittington for believing in me and being there for me. & to VP Evan Granger and the Sports Hall of Fame committee for including me in this class."

He was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans, saying: "Congrats! Some people are just born for greatness," and: "Congratulations Michael, you deserve everything you have gotten because you have worked hard for everything you have," as well as: "You're amazing! Thank you for all you do!"

After retiring from the NFL in 2008, he joined the team of Fox NFL Sunday and used that platform to step into the ABC space, joining Kelly Ripa on Live! until 2016, when he joined GMA.

© Getty Images The GMA anchor was a standout member of the Giants from 1993-2007

In a conversation with the Harvard Business Review, he expanded on that jump, saying: "When I played football, I gave it everything I had. But I realized there was life after it, and for me, that was doing interviews."

"Live! with Kelly and Michael was something I never thought I'd get," he continued. "They called me to fill in for Regis when he was on vacation, which turned into 20 times guest hosting, and then they offered me the job."

© Good Morning America/ABC He joined GMA in 2016 with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts

"With Good Morning America, I still think, 'What am I doing here?' But it's been about having fun, putting in maximum effort, and not limiting myself. I thought playing in the NFL was the greatest thing I would ever do professionally. But when I hear that kids today have no idea I played football, it makes me realize that this career has transcended the one I had before."