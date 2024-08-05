Michael Strahan makes announcement as he finally returns to GMA

Michael Strahan delighted Good Morning America viewers on Monday August 5 after returning to the famous news desk following a lengthy absence.

The former NFL star was joined by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, and while his absence wasn't addressed, it's thought that he spent the two weeks off on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

Michael didn't waste any time in getting back into work mode either, as just after appearing on GMA, he took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans regarding his popular clothing line, Michael Strahan Brand.

The TV favorite revealed that there had been an addition to the collection in the form of a suit jacket, and shared a number of photos of him modeling several jacket styles.

In the caption, he wrote: "It’s all about the SUIT JACKET. A timeless staple that every closet needs. Get to know more about Collection by Michael Strahan™ at @jcpenney."

The star has several fashion labels, and along with Michael Strahan Brand, there's Collection by Michael Strahan, launched in 2015, and MSX by Michael Strahan, which was launched a year later.

The star has been getting back into work projects following a difficult time in his personal life this year. His teenage daughter Isabella, 19, was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma in October, which starts in the lower back part of the brain that controls coordination and movement.

Michael Strahan shared some fresh news with his fans after returning to GMA

Luckily, in July, the teenager revealed that she was now cancer free, following a gruelling few months of treatment.

Michael recently addressed his daughter's health during an episode of Good Morning America, when Kevin Jonas - who had recently undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his hairline - a common form of skin cancer - asked the star how he was doing.

He said: "It's nothing compared to everything you've gone through. Is everything alright?" Michael replied: "Everything is good," as Kevin added: "Please send her our love. We are big fans of your family."

"I so appreciate you, we are big fans of yours as well," Michael replied.

© GMA Michael Strahan returned to GMA on Monday August 5

News of Isabella's cancer battle was first announced on Good Morning America back in January. The teenager bravely sat down with her dad on GMA to talk with long-running host and family friend Robin, who has dealt with her own health battles in the past.

The college student had been treated at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and along the way she updated fans on Youtube of her progress.

Michael Strahan had spent some much-deserved time off GMA with his family

When she first opened up about her cancer battle back in January, Isabella said: "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

© Instagram Michael Strahan's blended family

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head. She has since had two surgeries to remove it.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October

Michael also shared: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."