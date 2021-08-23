Gemma Strong
Gwen Stefani and her ex Gavin Rossdale celebrate son Zuma’s 13th birthday with unseen family photos
There were happy celebrations for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale on Sunday as they celebrated their middle son Zuma's 13th birthday.
The former couple - who were married from 2002 until 2016 and are also parents to Kingston, 15, and seven-year-old Apollo - each paid tribute to Zuma on social media along with heartfelt messages for the teen.
Gwen, 51, shared two snapshots of her son - one showing Zuma as a smiling baby and a second recent headshot. She wrote: "Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby. We love u so much!! Gx."
Gwen took to Instagram to celebrate Zuma's birthday
Gavin, meanwhile, posted a clip showing Zuma testing his boxing skills out on a dummy figure. "My sweetest boy turns 13," he wrote. "@zumarossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also, head of security position is open."
Among those to comment on his post was Zuma's older sibling Kingston, who sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday little bro, I love you."
Proud dad Gavin shared a touching message for his son
Former couple Gwen and Gavin were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The singer is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.
In a 2017 interview with the Sun, Gavin made rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone".
Gavin is a proud father of four
"For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."
Gavin, 55, further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children.
Gwen and Gavin were married from 2002 until 2016
"There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."
