Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share unseen family photos to mark son's birthday Zuma is officially a teenager!

There were happy celebrations for Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale on Sunday as they celebrated their middle son Zuma's 13th birthday.

The former couple - who were married from 2002 until 2016 and are also parents to Kingston, 15, and seven-year-old Apollo - each paid tribute to Zuma on social media along with heartfelt messages for the teen.

Gwen, 51, shared two snapshots of her son - one showing Zuma as a smiling baby and a second recent headshot. She wrote: "Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby. We love u so much!! Gx."

Gwen took to Instagram to celebrate Zuma's birthday

Gavin, meanwhile, posted a clip showing Zuma testing his boxing skills out on a dummy figure. "My sweetest boy turns 13," he wrote. "@zumarossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also, head of security position is open."

Among those to comment on his post was Zuma's older sibling Kingston, who sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday little bro, I love you."

Proud dad Gavin shared a touching message for his son

Former couple Gwen and Gavin were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The singer is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

In a 2017 interview with the Sun, Gavin made rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone".

Gavin is a proud father of four

"For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

Gavin, 55, further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children.

Gwen and Gavin were married from 2002 until 2016

"There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

