Gwen Stefani's ageless before and after pictures have fans doing a double take

Gwen Stefani is one of the music industry's most enduring beauties, but fans couldn't believe how well she'd aged till they saw her latest post.

The singer took to her Instagram to share a series of before and after shots of herself as she threw it back to a full decade ago.

She compared a picture of herself on the cover of InStyle Magazine in 2012 to a shot of herself with hubby Blake Shelton in the present day.

Gwen looked pretty much the same in both shots, leaving many fans mystified and a little shocked as she revealed that they were taken ten years apart.

"#10yearchallenge really this was already 10 years ago??? 2012 [arrow sign] 2022," she captioned her post and fans took to the comments in droves.

Paris Hilton shared a series of loving star emojis, while a fan simply wrote: "YOU.DONT.AGE," with another also adding: "Gorgeous then gorgeous now."

A third said: "How do you get more and more beautiful as time goes by," with one even commenting: "You look the same QUEEN!!"

Fans were left stunned by the relatively little change in Gwen over the years

Gwen clearly knows how to make a statement with her posts, and her recent one where she revealed some good news had many of them doing double takes as well.

The No Doubt singer looked sensational wearing a pair of thigh-high suede boots, fishnet tights, tiny denim shorts, and a lacy bra to plug an upcoming performance at the Rodeo Houston that had her followers giddy with excitement.

Adding some quirky touches to her ensemble, Gwen accessorized with two belts, one around her trim waist and another on her hips that had several black tassels of varying length attached.

She also added a chain-like bodice over her bra that complimented her choker necklace and posed with a plaid shirt over her shoulder.

The singer donned a daring country-themed outfit in the announcement

Fans were thrilled at the opportunity to see her perform at the event in March, but many were, yet again, distracted by her stunning appearance.

